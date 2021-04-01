Super junior’s Kyuhyun releases his upcoming single ‘Coffee’ teasers; looks like a modern-day prince

The single titled ‘Coffee’ is slated to release on April 13, 2021. Read more about it here.

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun is releasing a new digital single in April! This song is a part of a seasonal project that the singer and actor started in July of last year. The project is called ‘2021 PROJECT : 季” (2021 PROJECT : Season)’ in which Kyuhyun has decided to release one single during each new season.

This year’s spring season will bring with it Kyuhyun’s single titled ‘Coffee’. The song will be digitally released on April 13 and the music video for the same will also be released on the same day on SM Entertainment’s YouTube channel. What makes this project special is that Kyuhyun has written and composed the single by teaming up with the hit producer Kenzie, after almost six years. Kenzie is the producer behind the famous ballads ‘At Gwanghwamun’ and ‘A Million Pieces’.

Check out the teasers that Kyuhyun released today!

Kyuhyun started this season project last year, with the single titled ‘Dreaming’ on July 23, 2020, which was the Summer Edition. It was a light-hearted, soft melody that was loved by many fans. His Autumn Edition was titled ‘Daystar’ and Winter Edition was titled ‘Moving On’. All of these were for the year 2020 and fans loved each of these songs! The project had already garnered a lot of attention because of its uniqueness and this release amps up fans' curiosity again!

The teasers look super comfy and we can’t wait for the song’s release. Realising that Kyuhyun will be releasing two more songs according to the seasons, are you ready for his amazing vocals to knock us off? We definitely are!

What do you think ‘Coffee’ will be about? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Credits :Kyuhyun Instagram

