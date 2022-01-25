Super Junior’s Kyuhyun reminisces about a past love in the sentimental music video for ‘Love Story’

On January 25 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), Super Junior’s Kyuhyun released his much-awaited mini-album, ‘Love Story (4 Season Project 季)’, bringing his year and a half long narrative to a close. Kyuhyun has also dropped a music video for the title track ‘Love Story’, starring Chae Soo Bin and Gong Myung. The EP consists of six tracks: ‘Love Story’ (title track), ‘Coffee’, ‘Together’, ‘Daystar’, ‘Dreaming’, and ‘Moving On’. The lead single ‘Love Story’ is the only new song, as the other five tracks have been released over the past year and a half as part of Kyuhyun’s ‘PROJECT: 季’ (‘PROJECT: Season’) series’.

Marking the end of Kyuhyun’s emotional ‘PROJECT: 季’ (‘PROJECT: Season’) series, ‘Love Story’ revolves around the theme of revisiting a relationship that’s ending, reminiscing about all the little moments which were all the more beautiful for their ordinariness. The lyrics refer to the relationship as a novel, likening precious memories to the pages of a book.

Meanwhile, Chae Soo Bin and Gong Myung bring the heart-wrenching lyrics to life as the two protagonists in the music video. Watch the music video for Kyuhyun’s sentimental ballad, ‘Love Story’, below:

Meant to present the winter season, ‘Love Story’ is the poignant conclusive installment from the talented vocalist’s ‘PROJECT : 季’ (‘PROJECT : Season’) series, which began with the single ‘Dreaming’ (representing summer) in June 2020, and has included songs to represent the four seasons. Dreaming was followed by ‘Daystar’ representing autumn (October 2020), ‘Moving On’ representing winter (January 2021), ‘Coffee’ representing spring (April 2021), and ‘Together’ representing summer (July 2021).

