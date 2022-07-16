SUPER JUNIOR’s Leeteuk & IVE’s Jang Won Young to return as Asia Artist Awards MCs scheduled for THIS date

Asia Artist Awards has revealed exciting details about the ceremony that takes place at the end of this year. For the 2022 AAA, as it is usually dubbed, the hosts have been revealed as SUPER JUNIOR leader Leeteuk alongside IVE member Jang Won Young. The two were previously seen debuting their host pairing for the first time at the 2021 awards night.

This means, Leeteuk will be taking the Asia Artist Awards stage for the seventh year in a row, continuing his sprint right from the first edition of the show that began in 2016. Jang Won Young will be returning for the second time to showcase her charms once again, taking her experience as a music show host for KBS’ ‘Music Bank’ to another level. Leeteuk has time and again proven his mastery in the field of hosting and will surely once again be smooth as ever.

Further details around the ceremony reveal the date of awards night to be December 13. Meanwhile, the location has been revealed as Japan for now. More clarification on the guest list and performers, if any, are awaited as Asia Artist Awards is one such annually held award show that bestows wins on the music as well as acting industries.

SUPER JUNIOR recently released their eleventh studio album ‘The Road: Keep on Going’ on July 12 along with the title track ‘Mango’ which charted worldwide. Meanwhile, IVE continues to build their fame with the ongoing love for their last release ‘Love Dive’ that dropped in April this year.

