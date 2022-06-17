Super Junior’s Leeteuk, Siwon, Yesung & Kyuhyun look amazing in new concept teasers for upcoming album

On June 17, SM Entertainment released new concept images for Super Junior’s upcoming album and Leeteuk, Siwon, Yesung and Kyuhyun look absolutely charming in the red, white and orange outfits, surrounded by butterflies or flowers. SUPER JUNIOR's 11th regular album 'The Road: Keep On Going' will be released on July 12 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Previously, Super Junior released the first group teaser image of their 11th regular album Vol.1 'The Road: Keep on Going' on June 15th. The nine Super Junior members, including Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun, showed a harmonious chemistry that can only be found in group activities in a stable composition.

Beyond growth and maturity, Super Junior's mature atmosphere conveys an unusually overwhelming feeling. In addition, it stimulates curiosity about what kind of story the members' eyes contain. In particular, the white and red colors that decorate Super Junior's clothes in the teaser image attract attention. These factors raise expectations for the new concept of 'The Road: Keep On Going'.

Through 'The Road: Keep On Going' and the new world tour 'SUPER SHOW 9', which departs from Seoul on July 15, Super Junior will continue their active group activities this year. Super Junior, who gave warm sensibility with the special single 'The Road: Winter for Spring' in February, is expected to show the side of a 'K-pop legend' with new music and stage once again.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.