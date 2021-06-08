Super Junior’s Ryeowook confirmed for the cast of the musical Mary Shelley

Ryeowook will be in a musical again! Read on to find out more!

SUPER JUNIOR’s Ryeowook will be displaying his exemplary vocal and acting skills once again as he has been confirmed for the cast for the upcoming musical ‘Mary Shelly’. The musical is on the life of writer Mary Shelley who is otherwise famous for writing the classic gothic novel ‘Frankenstein’. Ryeowook will be playing the role of Lord Byron’s personal physician named John William Polidori who both respects and envies the poet.

Ryeowook has already taken part in several musicals such as ‘Temptation of Wolves’, ‘High School Musical’, ‘Agatha’, and ‘Sonata of the Flame’. With each of them, he has time and again shown his capabilities through his skilled acting and steady vocals. This has helped him gain the attention and faith from the audience. The upcoming musical, ‘Mary Shelley’, is based on English novelist Mary Shelley who is known for ‘Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus’. The novel, which talks about a young scientist creating a monster-like creature, is now regarded as a classic and work of early science fiction. Lord Byron was a poet who met Mary Shelley in the summer of 1816. His prompt of writing ghost stories is what led to and influenced Mary Shelley to write the classic.

Ryeowook’s character, John William Polidori, is about a man who was in Lord Byron’s service as a physician and he was also a writer himself. Polidori is known for his short story ‘The Vampyre’ as the first modern vampire story. Polidori exhibits a mix of emotions toward Lord Byron which is why fans are looking forward to how Ryeowook will portray him. Polidori is shown to be highly reverent of Lord Byron, yet envious of him as ‘The Vampyre’ was also incorrectly attributed to be Byron’s work for a long time rather than the physician writer.

The musical show ‘Mary Shelley’ will be performed at the KT & G Sangsang Art Hall from August 7 to October 31. Ryeowook will definitely give a wonderful performance!

