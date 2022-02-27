SUPER JUNIOR’s Ryeowook tests positive for COVID-19

SUPER JUNIOR’s Ryeowook has tested positive for COVID-19. Label SJ released a statement on February 27, announcing the news. According to the agency, Ryeowook received a positive diagnosis for the virus earlier today, as a result of a PCR test. The agency also shared that due to his positive diagnosis, Ryeowook will be unable to participate in some performance of his musical ‘Fan Letter’, and will also be unable to attend some broadcast schedules set in place for SUPER JUNIOR’s upcoming release, ‘Special Single Album [The Road : Winter for Spring]’.

You can read Label SJ’s complete statement, below.

“Hello. This is Label SJ.

We are writing to inform you about SUPER JUNIOR’s Ryeowook’s positive COVID-19 result.

As a result of a PCR test, Ryeowook was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 on the morning of February 27.

Due to this, we ask for your understanding, as Ryeowook will not be able to participate in some scheduled performances for the musical ‘Fan Letter’, as well as some broadcast schedules of the ‘Special Single Album [The Road : Winter for Spring]’, which is scheduled to be released.

Ryeowook has completed his second dose of COVID-19 vaccination and is scheduled for the third round of vaccination, and is currently in stable condition while he self-quarantines according to the guidelines of the government’s healthcare authorities.

All the other SUPER JUNIOR members are conducting pre-emptive regular inspections during their schedule, and we will faithfully support Ryeowook for his prompt recovery, considering the health and safety of the artist as our top priority.

Thank you.”

