SUPER JUNIOR’s Siwon in talks to lead upcoming drama; Apink’s Eunji, Sunhwa & more in talks for female leads

Siwon to return to the small screen after two years! Read on to know more about it!

SUPER JUNIOR’s Siwon might return to the small screen as the male lead of the upcoming new drama ‘Oh My Savior’ by TVING. Along with this, three people are in talks to play the three female main characters of the series. These three women are Apink’s Eunji, Lee Sun Bin and Han Sunhwa. Insider reports suggest that the makers of the drama had SUPER JUNIOR’s Siwon in mind since the beginning of the development of the series.

The famous boy group’s member Choi Siwon has already grounded himself as an actor in dramas like ‘Oh! My Lady’, ‘Poseidon’ and ‘She Was Pretty’ while he has also acted in quite a few Chinese language movies such as ‘Dragon Blade’. It has been reported that he will be playing the male lead for this new drama. If he does play the male lead, then it will be his return to the small screen after two years since his last proper full length drama series KBS2’s ‘My Fellow Citizens’. The producers of Oh My Savior want a charming character for which they see Siwon to be the perfect fit.

The drama Oh My Savior is based on a popular webtoon and is about three city girls for whom their religion is alcohol. For the role of these three city girls: Lee Sun Bin, who has starred in ‘Criminal Minds’; Sunhwa, known for ‘Marriage, Not Dating’ and ‘Backstreet Rookie’; and Apink’s Eunji, who debuted with the lead role in the popular drama ‘Reply 1997’, are being considered. The TVING original drama is still in development and the cast is already buzz worthy!

