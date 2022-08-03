SUPER JUNIOR’s Siwon tests positive for COVID-19; To sit out upcoming ‘SUPER SHOW 9’ concert

On August 3 at 9:30 am IST, Label SJ released a formal statement, sharing that SUPER JUNIOR’s member Siwon has received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. According to the statement, the SUPER JUNIOR member was re-confirmed with the virus on the morning of August 3 (KST).

Due to the same, Siwon will be unable to participate in the group’s upcoming ‘SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR - SUPER SHOW 9 : ROAD in MANILA’ concert scheduled for this week. Further, Siwon is presently self-isolating after having suspended all schedules.

Label SJ’s complete statement is as follows:

"Hello. This is Label SJ.

This is to inform you in regards to SUPER JUNIOR Siwon's positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

As a result of the PCR test that Siwon conducted while preparing for his overseas schedule, he was re-confirmed [with the virus] on the morning of the 3rd.

Therefore, we would like to ask for your understanding on account of the fact that Siwon will be unable to participate in the 'SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR - SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD in MANILA’ performance scheduled for this week.

Siwon has presently suspended all schedules and is in self-isolation in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities, and we will faithfully support Siwon's speedy recovery by considering the artist's health and safety as our top priority.

Thank you.”

SUPER JUNIOR returned with their 11th album Vol.1 ‘The Road : Keep on Going’ on July 12, which included five tracks: ‘Mango’, ‘Don’t Wait’, ‘My Wish’, ‘Everyday’ and ‘Always’. Following this, the group performed at Seoul’s Jamsil Arena from July 15 to 17, as part of their ‘SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR - SUPER SHOW 9 : ROAD’ concerts.

