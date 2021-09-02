Super Junior’s Sungmin looks distraught and lost in the new MV teaser for ‘Goodnight, Summer’

Super Junior’s Sungmin drops the first MV teaser for his upcoming single ‘Goodnight, Summer’ and those 21 seconds were enough to get us hooked! The MV starts with a wide shot of a small road, bus stop and Sungmin sitting down with his head on his folded arms, looking distraught and stressed. An old taxi slowly passes by as the word ‘Even though’ is sung by him with the slow violin, piano and little tings of the xylophone playing in the background. The song will be released on September 7th at 2:30 pm IST.

Sungmin released a special video for the new song ‘Blooming' through YouTube and Naver TV SMTOWN channels on August 31st, raising expectations for a digital single to be officially released on the 7th. 'Blooming', written and composed by Seongmin himself, is a medium-tempo pop genre with a beautiful piano sound and a harmonious guitar sound. The warm and beautiful lyrics such as 'I'll take you one step closer to today, my wish is always to be with you' and 'I'll give you a small flower tomorrow, the fluttering flower that blooms because of you' are impressive.

Super Junior's Sungmin's solo comeback is the first in a year and 10 months since his first solo mini-album 'Orgel', which was released in November 2019. Through his first solo album, Sungmin presented warm emotions and sweet vocals, and he has proven his musical ability by directly participating in the song composition. At the time, 'Orgel' was released and immediately ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 13 regions around the world, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Dominican Republic, Bahrain, Peru, Chile, and Saudi Arabia. It went up and got a good response. A representative from Super Junior's label SJ told Star News, "Sungmin is preparing to release a solo album in early September."

