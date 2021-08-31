Super Junior’s Sungmin sings to his lover with his warm voice and bright lyrics in ‘Blooming’

Sungmin released a special video for the new song ‘Blooming' through YouTube and Naver TV SMTOWN channels on August 31st, raising expectations for a digital single to be officially released on the 7th. 'Blooming', written and composed by Seongmin himself, is a medium-tempo pop genre with a beautiful piano sound and a harmonious guitar sound. The warm and beautiful lyrics such as 'I'll take you one step closer to today, my wish is always to be with you' and 'I'll give you a small flower tomorrow, the fluttering flower that blooms because of you' are impressive.

Sungmin transforms into a lovesick person who wants their loved one to always walk on a flowery path and be happy in everything they do. He promises to bring flowers everyday in order to make the person like him back and will do anything else to keep this person happy. The sweet xylophone notes in the end of the song gives the song a whimsical touch as well as the beige tone that is very prominent in the MV. Sungmin’s blonde hair, cream coloured sweater vest, white t-shirt and denim shorts- giving him a youthful look. The MV was truly a sweet song that could be an amazing OST for a rom-com drama!

Super Junior's Sungmin's solo comeback is the first in a year and 10 months since his first solo mini-album 'Orgel', which was released in November 2019. Through his first solo album, Sungmin presented warm emotions and sweet vocals, and he has proven his musical ability by directly participating in the song composition. At the time, 'Orgel' was released and immediately ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 13 regions around the world, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Dominican Republic, Bahrain, Peru, Chile, and Saudi Arabia. It went up and got a good response. A representative from Super Junior's label SJ told Star News, "Sungmin is preparing to release a solo album in early September."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Super Junior’s Kyuhyun unveils MV teaser for ‘On a Starry Night’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the special track? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.