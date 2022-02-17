SUPER JUNIOR’s Yesung, Donghae and Leeteuk charm fans with their visuals in new concept photos

On February 17, SM Entertainment unveiled the first set of individual concept photos for ‘The Road: Winter for Spring’ and members Yesung, Donghae and Leeteuk look absolutely amazing dressed in nature and muted tones, showing off their chiseled visuals. Even after so many years, SUPER JUNIOR look just as good as their debut, back in 2005.

SUPER JUNIOR will release a special single album 'The Road: Winter for Spring' through various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on February 28th. The first official teaser for 'The Road: Winter for Spring' and a group image of 9 members were released through SUPER JUNIOR's official social media handles. In the photo, SUPER JUNIOR is exuding a bright charm with different pastel tone styling on a warm colored background. The relaxed poses and expressions of Super Junior, who have been loved for a long time, attract attention.

SUPER JUNIOR will release a physical album together for fans who have been waiting for their first group music activity in over a year. This album is a limited edition and can only be purchased through pre-orders, so domestic and foreign music fans are looking forward to purchasing it.

SUPER JUNIOR is a South Korean boy band under SM Entertainment. The group was created by producer Lee Soo Man, the founder of SM Entertainment. Super Junior debuted on November 6, 2005, with the single ‘Twins (Knock Out)’. They are also dubbed by the media as the ‘King of Hallyu Wave’ due to their prominent contributions in the Korean Wave. Super Junior currently consists of 10 members, consisting of leader Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun.

