Super Junior’s Choi Siwon and Jung In Sun in talks to star in new rom-com drama DNA Lover

Super Junior's Choi Siwon and actress Jung In Sun are reportedly in talks to star in a new drama titled DNA Lover (literal title). According to DongA.com's report on November 30, both actors have received casting offers for the upcoming series.

In response to reports about their potential involvement in DNA Lover, Super Junior Choi Siwon's agency, SM Entertainment, and Jung In Sun's agency, H& Entertainment, have confirmed that both actors have received offers to star in the drama. Currently, both the actors, are in the process of reviewing the offers.

DNA Lover is a romantic comedy revolving around Han So Jin, a genetic researcher with a history of unsuccessful relationships, as she embarks on a quest to find her true love through genetics. According to reports, Jung In Sun has been offered the role of the female lead, Han So Jin.

Additionally, it's said that Choi Siwon is in discussions to portray Shim Yeon Woo, a charming gynecologist known for swiftly ending relationships with those who become overly fixated on him, as he doesn't believe in the notions of marriage or fate. The upcoming K-drama is set to premiere sometime next year in 2024.

Choi Si Won, commonly known as Siwon, is a versatile South Korean entertainer recognized for his roles as a singer, songwriter, model, and actor. He gained prominence as a member of the popular South Korean boy group Super Junior.

Beyond his contributions to Super Junior, Siwon has explored solo endeavors, particularly in acting. He has taken on lead roles in various Korean dramas, including Oh! My Lady, Poseidon, Revolutionary Love, My Fellow Citizens!, and Love Is for Suckers. Additionally, he has played supporting roles in dramas such as Athena: Goddess of War, The King of Dramas, She Was Pretty, and Bloodhounds.

Jung In Sun on the other hand is a South Korean actress celebrated for her noteworthy contributions to the entertainment industry. Some of her notable works include performances in dramas such as Mirror of the Witch, Naked Fireman, Psychopath Diary, My Secret Terrius, Circle, and Welcome To Waikiki.

In April 2018, it was revealed that Jung In Sun had been in a relationship with her Welcome to Waikiki co-star, Lee Yi Kyung, for a year prior to making their relationship public. However, the couple announced their amicable breakup in early June 2018, citing busy schedules as the reason for their decision.

