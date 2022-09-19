Super Junior’s Choi Siwon and Lee Da Hee are chaotic best friends in the main poster for new ENA drama

ENA's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Love That Will Freeze To Death' , which will be aired for the first time at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, October 5, released the main poster featuring Super Junior's Choi Siwon and Lee Da Hee. The main poster for 'Love That Will Freeze To Death' captures the moment Gu Yeoreum (Lee Da Hee) and Park Jae Hun (Choi Siwon), best friends of 20 years, sit side by side on the sofa, having drinks and snacks. The two people feel the comfort that only an old and trusting relationship can give from their natural attire, posture, and messy surroundings, but the enclosed space called home and the sense of distance less than a span between the two create a strange tension.

The drama follows Gu Yeoreum (Lee Da Hee) who works as a PD for TV variety shows. She has worked as a PD for the past 10 years, but she is in a crisis due to her shows being canceled. Her next project is reality show ‘Kingdom of Love.’ She works hard to make that show a success. In her own personal life, Gu Yeoreum is good friends with Park Jae Hun (Choi Siwon). They have been friends for over 20 years and they are also neighbors. Park Jae Hun is a doctor and he works for a plastic surgery clinic. He has lost interest in his work and finding a romantic partner. To help his friend Gu Yeoreum, he decides to take part in her reality show ‘Kingdom of Love’ as a regular cast member. While working together as a PD and cast member, they unexpectedly develop romantic feelings for each other.