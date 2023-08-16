Super Junior’s Donghae confirmed as male lead opposite Lee Seol in new romance drama A Man and A Woman

As confirmed by SM Entertainment, Super Junior’s Donghae will be playing the lead role in A Man and A Woman as Jung Hyun Sung. The drama follows a couple- Jung Hyun Sung and Han Sung Ok (Lee Seol) who saw each other at the elevator of a motel at the 7th year of their relationship. Jung Hyun Sung is someone who struggles to break off his relationship with Han Sung Ok for the last couple of years. Based on the webtoon of the same name, fans have been looking forward to the dramatization of the book.

Super Junior’s Donghae in A Man and A Woman:

Han Sung Ok is a jewelry designer who falls in love with Jung Hyun Sung because he makes her laugh. The next 7 years become an issue as many misunderstandings pile up as she wishes to break up with him. Just like Jung Hyun Sung, she feels like she needs to take a different route to make sure the break up is possible. The drama is a youthful romance genre that captures the process of a couple that have been dating long term and feel like they are missing out on life and the dating world because of their significant color. The webtoon had received a lot of love for realistically portraying the ups and downs of a relationship.

Super Junior’s Donghae’s activities:

Donghae had made his comeback on Korean TV shows like Quiz from God 4 with many stars. His drama comeback was Oh! Youngshim with Song Ha Yoon, Lee Min Jae and Jung Woo Yeon. He played the role of a CEO who gets on a dating show run by his childhood friend. Then, they realized how their love for each other blossomed over the years. Even though they had some issues due to the way they left each other when they were younger, they managed to become friends again. The fans loved Donghae as Mark Wang, the talented and handsome CEO who met his first love and helped her. His comedic timing and romantic scenes made him the K-drama prince again!

