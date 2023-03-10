Super Junior’s Donghae confirms release date for upcoming drama ‘Oh! Yeongsim’ alongside Song Hayoon

On March 10, Donghae took to Twitter to show him laughing along with Oh! Yeongsim co-star Song Hayoon. He also confirmed that the drama will be premiering in May! The Twitter post said, “Oh Young Shim's airing date is finally here. It's mid-May, so please look forward to it and show interest :)”.

Song Ha Yoon takes on the role of Oh Young Shim, a 30 -something who has grown into a PD for eight years at an entertainment department after going through adolescence. Youngsim is called the 'icon of the early end' in the entertainment department, but she is more affectionate and responsible than anyone else for the program she is in charge of. Song Ha Yoon plans to express her character more attractively by reproducing her Yeong Sim as if she jumped out of her original work, and at the same time adding her own acting color .

Song Ha Yoon has shown a variety of performances across the cathode ray tube and screen . He was well received by many people for showing his lovely charm and emotional lines in MBC's 'My Daughter’, ‘Geum Sa Wol', KBS 2TV's 'Fight for My Way', and MBC Every1's 'Please Don't Date That Man'.

Super Junior will present a travel entertainment show called 'The Knight of the Lamp' in partnership with the Saudi Arabian (hereafter Saudi) Tourism Board. 'The Knight of the Lamp' is a real travel series starring Super Junior's Leeteuk, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun. It tells the unpredictable travel story of 6 knights in Saudi Arabia, the 'mysterious land', in search of a lamp that will make their wishes come true. In particular, it is rumored that this program will be sponsored by the Saudi Tourism Board. As Super Junior proved its hot local popularity by holding a solo concert in Saudi Arabia for the first time as an Asian singer in 2019, expectations are high for the unique fun that Super Junior will provide with Saudi Arabia, which has wonderful nature and diverse cultures.

