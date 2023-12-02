Super Junior’s Donghae, Lee Seol, EXID’s Jeonghwa face relatable love life problems in Between Him And Her

Between Him and Her has released a fresh poster and teaser for its upcoming drama through Channel A. This realistic romance narrative delves into the complex dynamics of long-term relationships, exploring the nuances of love and monotony. Donghae from Super Junior plays the main character, Jung Hyun Sung, a fashion designer who is about to celebrate his seventh anniversary with Han Sung Ok (played by Lee Seol).

Newly released poster and teaser

The new poster introduces the couple, Jung Hyun Sung and Han Sung Ok (Lee Seol), surrounded by their lively group of friends. Alongside the affectionate gaze exchanged between the two, you'll notice Hyun Sung's close pals—Oh Min Hyuk (Im Jae Hyuk), Ahn Si Hoo (Choi Won Myeong), and Kim Hyung Seob (Kim Hyun Mok)—as well as Sung Ok's close friend, Ryu Eun Jung (EXID’s Jeonghwa).

The production team behind Between Him and Her remarked that the upcoming K-drama Between Him and Her is a relatable series that might evoke memories of past loves for anyone watching.

In the recent teaser for the upcoming drama, we get a preview of the chaotic tales of love and friendship awaiting the characters as they confront the complexities of modern romance. The teaser begins with Super Junior's Donghae delivering an uplifting message to his friends, advising them not to let others' expectations hinder their dreams. He emphasizes that the only person who can deter them from their dreams is themselves.

The teaser then offers glimpses into the characters' adult lives, depicting the various challenges they face while navigating love, life, and adult relationships. Concluding with a poignant description, the teaser portrays the K-drama as a documentary capturing the genuine romance of young people passionately pursuing love, even in the face of exhaustion and heartache.

Watch the teaser here:

More about Between Him And Her

Adapted from a popular webtoon, Between Him and Her is a genuine and relatable romance drama that seeks to explore the simultaneous feelings of both monotony and love experienced by long-term couples. Park Sang Min, best known for his compositional writing on Class of Lies and his work on the movie Love 911, wrote the screenplay.

In the series, Donghae assumes the role of Jung Hyun Sung, an ambitious individual venturing into the launch of a street fashion brand, facing his share of challenges. Opposite him, Lee Seol portrays Han Sung Ok, a jewelry designer engaged in a seven-year relationship with Jung Hyun Sung since their college days.

Im Jae Hyuk and Yoon Ye Joo take on the roles of Oh Min Hyuk and Kim Hye Ryung in the series, portraying characters whose 15-year-long friendship lies on the edge of turning into a romantic relationship. Along with them, Choi Won Myeong assumes the character of An Si Hoo, known for his playful and flirtatious remarks towards Baek Soo Hee's character, Yoon Yoo Joo, who happens to be six years his senior.

Adding to the dynamic cast, Im Jae Hyuk and Kim Hyun Mok, playing the roles of Hyun Sung’s closest friends Oh Min Hyuk and Kim Hyung Seob, and Ryu Eun Jung, portraying Sung Ok’s confidante Park Jung Hwa, inject humor into the drama as they navigate and intervene in the relationship between Hyun Sung and Sung Ok. Between Him and Her is set to premiere on December 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and 7:00 p.m. IST.

