Super Junior’s Donghae, Song Ha Yoon, Lee Min Jae and more participate in script reading for Oh! Youngshim

Drama 'Oh! Youngshim' will premiere on May 15th. 'Oh! 'Youngshim' is a romantic comedy drama about Youngshim and Gyeong Tae, who met again after 20 years from childhood friends to adults. The work 'Oh! 'Youngsimi' is drawing attention with the original work that evokes nostalgia, as well as the meeting of the cast and production team who show the best chemistry of all time.

In the released script reading video, actors who played key roles such as Song Ha Yoon, Lee Donghae, Lee Min Jae, and Jung Woo Yeon attended, raising expectations with a friendly atmosphere on set. The actors showed a high-quality breathing with a synchro rate that seemed to be synchronized with the character as well as hot acting reminiscent of the actual filming site. Song Ha Yoon radiated positive energy by transforming into Oh Youngshim, who ran to achieve her goal despite difficulties. She took on the role of Wang Kyung Tae, the representative of Kingvely, which became a unicorn startup with her super-fast growth in three years of moving, and brought forth her aspect as a terrible perfectionist.

Lee Min Jae, who has recently emerged as a rising star, added a thrilling atmosphere with his acting completely immersed in the role of Lee Chae Dong, a junior who has a crush on Youngshim. Jung Woo Yeon, who played Youngshim's childhood friend and beauty YouTuber Gu Wol Suk, showed off her charm by building her own unique image with her advanced acting skills. The production team said, “It will be a work where you can once again feel the laughter and emotion you felt while watching the animation.” As time goes by, we will see the main characters who become full-fledged members of society and live fiercely, giving them time to look back on their past and present, and come back with a drama that conveys sympathy and comfort.” 'Oh! Youngshim' will be available on Genie TV, Genie TV Mobile, and ENA from 10:00 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) on May 15th.

