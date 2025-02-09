Super Junior's Eunhyuk is CANCELING retirement plans? Singer requests fans after 1st solo music show win

Super Junior's main dancer Eunhyuk recently took everyone by surprise by his mention of getting retired if he wins first place on February 7's Music Bank battle. He said that during an interview with the MCs of the show– ILLIT‘s Minju and Moon Sang Min, before his performance. However, after actually winning the top spot, he broke the joking promise of retirement.

His retirement talk even got the MCs flustered, let alone the shocked fans. However, Eunhyuk was smiley as he said that thoughtlessly, with no expectations of winning. The veteran K-pop idol dedicated two decades of his life to the industry and fans would be disheartened if he was actually serious about quitting the entertainment industry after the show win. He made his solo debut with the album EXPLORER this January, featuring the lead track UP N DOWN.

He performed UP N DOWN in Music Bank as well, impressing all. His solo debut came after 20 years of his career as a Super Junior member. Having to retire just after the first win sounds a little unfair, doesn't it? Falling into the pit that he himself created, the singer hilariously asked the fans on social media, "My retirement…can I cancel it?" He made the post on Instagram to thank fans for their support and their role in helping in his achievement.

He also explained how some might wonder how his act won when the song didn't have any notable features in charts. However, it was the voting of his dedicated fans that helped him achieve the feat and he was truly grateful for that. He also thanked his company, his group members and everyone who helped him with the creation of his solo album. When talking of the members, Donghae's amusing reaction to Eunhyuk's Music Bank victory can't be missed.

As the announcement of the winner was made, Donghae held a placard with "retire" written on it. It was an attempt to continue the joke started by his fellow teammate. Eunhyuk and the others present there couldn't help but crack up at the unexpected moment.