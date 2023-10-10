Super Junior’s Eunhyuk returns to Instagram, launches new personal account

Super Junior member Eunhyuk has marked his return to Instagram by launching a new personal account and has already treated fans with a picture, greeting them. Joining him, Ryeowook is another Super Junior member who has recently opened his own Instagram account. The move to create individual Instagram profiles allows both Eunhyuk and Ryeowook to connect more personally with their fans and share glimpses of their lives and activities.

Eunhyuk launches personal Instagram account

After an absence of nearly three years, Super Junior's Eunhyuk has returned to Instagram, much to the delight of his fans. On October 9, he made a fresh start with a brand-new personal account. While Eunhyuk had a previous personal Instagram account, he deleted it over two years ago. His official comeback to the platform was welcomed by fans eagerly.

For his first post on the new account, Eunhyuk shared a mirror selfie taken from his phone, where he is seen wearing a shimmery purple jacket, a black shirt, and black pants with white dots. In the caption, he simply wrote the word "Restart," indicating his re-entry into the world of the social media app. Since then, Eunhyuk has added three more posts, making a total of four on his newly launched Instagram account. Fans are excited to follow his updates and enjoy his presence on the platform once again. Eunhyuk's return to Instagram was marked by his following several accounts related to Super Junior, including the group's official Instagram page, fellow band members, as well as a few other singers and acquaintances.

Super Junior member Ryeowook joined Instagram recently

Another Super Junior member, Ryeowook, has officially joined Instagram with his personal account. On October 9, the K-pop idol excitedly shared the news on his former Twitter handle (now known as X), playfully mentioning that he's doing so nearly a decade later than everyone else. Ryeowook, who previously launched his official Twitter handle in September 2021, continued the tradition on Instagram by sharing an adorable selfie.

Following his much-anticipated debut on the social media platform, Ryeowook started following many familiar faces in the world of K-pop and Super Junior, including members' personal accounts and the group’s official handle. Fans were delighted to see that Ryeowook also followed both the main and sub-accounts of his girlfriend, Ari. Ari, whose original name is Kim Sun Young, is a former TAHITI member. The couple confirmed their rumored relationship in 2020 and have since been openly dating each other. This added a sweet touch to Ryeowook's Instagram debut, and fans are eager to see more updates from him on the platform.

