Super Junior's Heechul & Girls' Generation's Taeyeon to feature in the new JTBC variety show titled, Petkage

Heechul and Taeyong will join Kang Ki Young and Hong Yun Hwa in the new variety series! Read on to find out.

It seems like JTBC wants to give us comforting and healing variety shows featuring our favourite Korean stars! After successfully launching the healing cooking & music variety drama, The Sea I Desire featuring Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Ji Ah, Lee Dong Wook, SHINee’s Onew, Kim Go Eun, and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun, it seems like we might be getting another healing variety show soon.

According to YTN News, Super Junior's Heechul and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon will be joining an upcoming new JTBC variety program, 'Petkage'. The name is a combination of the words 'Pet' and 'Package'. It is a new travel show that organizes package tours for people and their pets where stars will head off to comforting vacation getaways with their pets. The stars will have the complete liberty to choose their own preferred methods of travel, choice of destinations, and itinerary to follow. Heechul and Taeyeon will be joined by actor Kang Ki Young and ace comedian Hong Yun Hwa.

Heechul, Taeyeon, Kang Ki Young and Hong Yun Hwa will feature as fixed cast members of Petkage. Petkage might feature some interesting celebrity appearances and their furry companions as well. We await further details on this. The program is slated to premiere sometime in August this year.

