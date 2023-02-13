Super Junior’s Kim Heechul personally apologizes for unfiltered remarks and cussing during live broadcast

Super Junior member Kim Heechul recently appeared on BJ Choi’s live broadcast on AfreecaTV where he spoke about various topics including the ones TV personalities are not used to speaking about or would refrain from. His views on former fellow Super Junior member Kangin, mention of sensitive discussions like school bullying and name-dropping ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo are some of the many things that earned him the ire of netizens.

Along with a photo of the sky with the sun shining through the clouds, Kim Heechul wrote to his 5.6 million audience where he apologised for his remarks but at the same time also noted that he thinks it is only right to call out school bullies as well as certain sites.

“Regardless of it being right or wrong about my opinions, I apologize for overusing profanity and vulgar expressions and for showing double standards.

Once again, I am most sorry to the fans who were hurt by the controversy I created. It will be the last time this happens, and I will try my best not to be involved in any controversy in the future.

However, no matter how much I reflect [on my remarks], I don’t think it’s wrong to swear at school violence and certain sites.

Thank you.”