Super Junior’s Kim Heechul personally apologizes for unfiltered remarks and cussing during live broadcast
K-pop and variety show star Kim Heechul shared an apology on his personal Instagram after receiving flak for some comments he made during a recent appearance.
Super Junior member Kim Heechul recently appeared on BJ Choi’s live broadcast on AfreecaTV where he spoke about various topics including the ones TV personalities are not used to speaking about or would refrain from. His views on former fellow Super Junior member Kangin, mention of sensitive discussions like school bullying and name-dropping ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo are some of the many things that earned him the ire of netizens.
Kim Heechul’s apology
Along with a photo of the sky with the sun shining through the clouds, Kim Heechul wrote to his 5.6 million audience where he apologised for his remarks but at the same time also noted that he thinks it is only right to call out school bullies as well as certain sites.
“Regardless of it being right or wrong about my opinions, I apologize for overusing profanity and vulgar expressions and for showing double standards.
Once again, I am most sorry to the fans who were hurt by the controversy I created. It will be the last time this happens, and I will try my best not to be involved in any controversy in the future.
However, no matter how much I reflect [on my remarks], I don’t think it’s wrong to swear at school violence and certain sites.
Thank you.”
Kim Heechul’s remarks
During the live broadcast, it was noted that Kim Heechul spoke about multiple sensitive topics including a certain site, the boycott movement for Japanese products which happened in 2019 and more. He cursed freely without having the censorship that is usually observed during his other TV channel shoots. At the same time, he mentioned ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo while talking about school violence which netizens, as well as fans, spoke about how it could become an issue for the younger K-pop star and actor, even as Kim Heechul’s words meant to point towards Cha Eun Woo’s anger against bullies. His mention of former Super Junior member Kangin further irked netizens who think that he tried to support Kangin even after his drunk driving and assault incidents, the latter of which he was not charged for.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: 2nd Gen meets 4th Gen K-Pop: Super Junior Yesung to collaborate with aespa’s Winter in new song Floral Sense
After completing her engineering, Ayushi followed her passion for journalism and has been a professional writer for o...Read more