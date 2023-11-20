Super Junior's Kyuhyun injured during knife attack on musical backstage: Agency issues statement

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of a knife attack.

Super Junior member Kyuhyun got involved in a knife attack and got injured. His agency Antenna made an official statement regarding the incident and his health. The group made their debut in 2005 and Kyuhyun joined the team the following year. The group played a major role in the Korean Wave and taking K-pop to a global scale.

Super Junior's Kyuhyun injured in a knife attack

On November 20, it was reported that Super Junior member Kyuhyun got injured as he got involved in a knife attack. According to the reports, on November 19, a woman in her 30s sneaked into the dressing room at the backstage of a musical theatre in Seoul and pointed a knife at an actor and threatened them. Kyuhyun was present at the scene and tried restraining her, injuring himself in the process.

The attacker was arrested by the Seoul Gangseo Police Station and has been charged with special intimidation. The case and the culprit are currently being investigated. Reports also state that the attacker has no relations with the musical actor.

Regarding the incident, Kyuhyun's agency Antenna issued a statement saying that Super Junior member Kyuhyun faced a minor wound on his finger and was immediately treated at the scene of the incident.

More about Super Junior

Super Junior is a legendary K-pop group which debuted in 2005 and was a major driving force in making K-pop a global phenomenon. It was originally a 13-piece band but now consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. Han Geng, Kibum and Kanbin were also part of the team before their departure. They shot to fame in 2009 with their track Sorry Sorry which is still considered iconic. They are also famous for songs like Mr Simple, Bonamana, Lo Silento, Black Suit and more.

In 2023, Kyuhun, Donghae and Eunhyuk announced their split up with SM Entertainment while they would still continue as a part of Super Junior.

Member Ryeowook is all geared up to drop his new single It's Okay along with the music video on November 20 at 6 pm KST which is 2:30 pm IST.

