Super Junior’s Kyuhyun is reportedly working on solo album under new agency Antenna

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun is currently working on his solo comeback to release his album in January next year, as per reports.

The idol’s fourth mini-album Love Story (4 Season Project) was released in January 2022. His upcoming singing project will be his first solo endeavor after two years and also the first release since he joined the new label Antenna.

Cho Kyuhyun has been a prominent K-pop personality, starting his career as part of Super Junior in 2005. He is particularly known for his mesmerizing voice that suits ballads, as evident in his songs. Recently, he entertained the audience with his appearance as a panelist on the popular dating reality show Single’s Inferno.

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun suffered a mild injury after a knife attack

Since Kyuhyun has embarked on a new journey after signing with Antenna in August 2023 fans have been curious to know about his new projects. The agency promises to expand his projects involving music, and appearances on variety shows.

Apart from being a vocalist from Super Junior, Kyuhyun is also a musical theater actor and host. Recently, he got involved in an unfortunate event when he had to visit the venue in Seoul to perform his musical Ben Hur. He suffered an abrasion on his finger as a woman in her 30s attempted to attack him with a knife while he was in his dressing room. After the incident, his agency Antenna released a statement reassuring that the idol was treated immediately and is doing fine now.

Super Junior’s recent activities

The 2nd gen boy group Super Junior is one of the best-selling K-pop acts that has captivated viewers since 2005. From its debut album called Twins (also known as Super Junior 05) to its latest release The Road (2022), Super Junior has earned several music awards, including the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards and more.

Super Junior members created quite a buzz this year as three of its members, namely Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun, departed from SM Entertainment, ending the 17-year-long association since its debut. However, the trio will continue to stay with Super Junior and perform group activities. On the other hand, SM Entertainment confirmed that the remaining members Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Choi Siwon and Ryeowook have renewed their contracts.

