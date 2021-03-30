Super Junior's Kyuhyun is planning to make a solo comeback in April

Kenzie also participated in the song who previously worked on At Gwanghwamun and A Million Pieces.

Super Junior members recently made a dazzling comeback with their 10th full album, The Renaissance on March 16. Their comeback was well-loved and appreciated by fans across the world and has been doing very well on streaming. Now we have some more good news for ELF, Super Junior's Kyuhyun is all set to make a solo comeback in April. Yes, you read that right. On March 30, Osen carried out a report confirming Kyuhyun's comeback in the affirmative. It is also confirmed that he will be collaborating with Kenzie, who worked on the hit songs In Gwanghwamun and A Million Pieces.

Previously Kyuhyun released the winter ballad, Moving On. Last year he released the summer single album, Dreaming and then later that year, the autumn single, Daystar. Not many details are known about his April comeback, but fans and critics are hopeful that the seasoned singer will create beautiful songs that audiences love and live up to his title as a 'Luxury Ballader'.

Besides his solo and group activities, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and Lee Soo Geun will be hosting JTBC’s upcoming variety show, Famous Singer Competition. It is a spin-off of the variety program Sing Again. It will feature the Top 3 contestants from Sing Again, a reboot kind of audition program that gave unknown or forgotten singers another chance to take the stage and show their skills before the public. JTBC’s newest variety program premieres on April 2 at 9 pm KST, with IU as the show’s first guest on the next episode.

