Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, SNSD’s Taeyeon, Sistar’s Hyolyn and more: 5 best 2nd Gen K-Pop vocalists

Taeyang is a South Korean singer, songwriter and dancer. After appearing in Jinusean's music video ‘A-yo’, Taeyang began training under YG Entertainment at the age of 12. Six years later, he made his debut in 2006 as a member of the South Korean boy band BIGBANG. While the quintet's debut was met with lukewarm receptions, their follow-ups cemented their popularity, becoming one of the best-selling digital groups of all-time in Asia and one of the best-selling boy bands in the world. Following the release of several albums and extended plays with his group, Taeyang pursued a solo career in 2008, releasing his first extended play, Hot. The EP was acclaimed by critics and went to win the award for Best R&B & Soul Album at the 6th Korean Music Awards. Hot was followed by his first full-length studio album, Solar (2010), that garnered sales of over 100,000 copies.

His second studio album, Rise (2014), peaked at number 112 on the US Billboard 200, becoming the highest ranking album by a Korean soloist in the chart, while its lead single, ‘Eyes, Nose, Lips’, peaked at number one on the Billboard K-pop Hot 100, giving him his first solo chart-topper on that chart. ‘Eyes, Nose, Lips’ was awarded Song of the Year at the 2014 Mnet Asian Music Awards and 29th Golden Disc Awards. His third studio album, White Night, was released in 2017. Labeled as the Korean ‘Prince of R&B’, Taeyang's vocal skills have been admired by music critics and he is regarded as one of the best vocalists in South Korea. Just like the rest of BIGBANG, Taeyang stands out for how serious he is about his craft and artistry, in opposition to the rest of the manufactured confines of K-pop. Through his older brother, Taeyang met pop music at the age of six, with the music of American singer Michael Jackson, since then he has developed his musical interest mainly influenced by genres soul and R&B. However, he became mainly an R&B singer and dancer, but is also known for fusing hip-hop, soul, and EDM with R&B in his solo albums.

2. Hongki

Hongki is a South Korean singer, actor, and media personality. He is best known as the frontman of rock band F.T. Island. In 2015, Hongki debuted as a solo artist with the releases of his first Korean extended play FM302 and his first Japanese album, AM302. As an actor, Hongki started his career by starring in children drama Magic Kid Masuri (2002). He later successfully transitioned to adult roles and participated in various television dramas, notably You're Beautiful (2009) and A Korean Odyssey (2017).

In 2015, Hongki announced through social media that he was working on both a Korean and Japanese album, which was released in November and December respectively. The mini Korean album was revealed to be FM302, and the album was released on November 18, 2015, while the Japanese album was revealed to be AM302, and it was released on December 9, 2015. 'FM302' combines the radio terminology frequency modulation (FM) with Lee's birthday which is on March 2, to create the effect of his own radio frequency that resonates his music across the world. The title song ‘Insensible’ is a ballad track and it tells the sad story of a man who is unable to forget his previous love.

3. Taeyeon

Taeyeon is a South Korean singer. She debuted as a member of girl group Girls' Generation in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of the most popular K-pop groups worldwide. She has since participated in other SM Entertainment projects, including Girls' Generation-TTS, SM the Ballad, Girls' Generation-Oh!GG, and the supergroup Got the Beat. In 2015, Taeyeon released her debut extended play (EP) I, whose titular single reached number one on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2016, she released the number-one single ‘Rain’ as part of the SM Station project, followed by her second EP Why, which peaked atop the Gaon Album Chart.

Taeyeon's debut studio album, My Voice, was released in 2017 and yielded the top-five singles ‘11:11’, ‘Fine’ and ‘Make Me Love You’. Having sold over one million physical albums and twenty million digital singles as of 2021, Taeyeon is one of the best-selling solo artists in South Korea. She has received various awards and nominations, including six Golden Disc Awards, five Seoul Music Awards, four Gaon Chart Music Awards, three Melon Music Awards, and three Mnet Asian Music Awards.

4. Hyolyn

Hyolyn is a South Korean singer and songwriter, now under the management of her own self-started production company Bridʒ. She is a former member of the South Korean girl group Sistar and their subunit Sistar19. Not long after Hyolyn announced her departure from Starship Entertainment, she founded her own music label, Bridʒ. She explained in an official statement on November 13, 2017, that the company name, pronounced ‘Bridge’, was meant to symbolize the bridge that she hopes to build between the public and all forms of music production, just how the bridge in a song connects to the song's climax. She has a deep and melodious voice and her high notes are out of this world.

5. Kyuhyun

Kyuhyun is a South Korean singer, musical theatre actor and television host. He debuted as a new member of boy group Super Junior (and later its sub-groups Super Junior-K.R.Y. and Super Junior-M as well as former member of SM Entertainment project group SM the Ballad) in May 2006. Apart from his group's activities, he has established himself as a musical actor, notably through his participation in the original and Korean versions of stage musicals including The Three Musketeers, Catch Me If You Can, Moon Embracing the Sun, Singin' in the Rain, The Days, Robin Hood, Werther, Mozart!, and The Man Who Laughs. He also appeared in television shows including Radio Star, We Got Married, Mamma Mia, Fluttering India and in the third, fourth, seventh, and eighth seasons of New Journey to the West. He debuted as a solo artist with his debut mini album, At Gwanghwamun, on November 13, 2014, making him the first Super Junior member to debut as a solo artist.

