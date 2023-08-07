Super Junior’s maknae Kyuhyun joins Yoo Jae Suk, Lovelyz’s Mijoo and Lee Hyori’s agency Antenna

On August seventh, Antenna signed an exclusive agreement with Super Junior's Kyuhyun and said that they plan to effectively uphold Kyuhyun's many official activities in numerous ways. They requested the fans' support for Kyuhyun, who is at another beginning point. Kyuhyun, who drove the K-pop frenzy or Hallyu wave as an individual from Super Junior, first solo collection At Gwanghwamun in 2014.

About Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and Antenna:

He has been adored by Korean and worldwide audiences by showing different genres with his novel sweet tone. He recently appeared in the musical Mozart! What's more, he acted in different musicals like The Man Who Laughs, Phantom and Frankenstein, which showed his amazing vocal abilities as well as his beautiful acting abilities, which he is presently known for. He will likewise star in Ben Hur, which starts on September 2nd. Antenna already houses stars like Yoo Hee Yeol, Yoo Jae Suk, Jung Jae Hyung, Lucid Fall, Lee Sang Soon, Lee Hyori, Peppertones, Park Sae Byeol, Sam Kim, Lee Jin Ah, Kwon Jin Ah, Jung Seunghwan, Yoon Seok Cheol and Mijoo.

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun’s activities:

As per Netflix on August 3rd, Kyuhyun, reprised his job as the MC of Season 3 of Single's Inferno alongside Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee and Hanhae. Dex, Single's Inferno Season 2's contestant has additionally joined as an MC. The third season of the popular Netflix show is a legit and hot dating unscripted TV drama of single individuals that will occur on 'Inferno Island', a distant island where no one but couples can leave. They intend to carry compassion from watchers with further developed scientific abilities and responses have been guaranteed. Kyuhyun, who precisely got a handle on the affection and emotional connections and performances with his sensitive perception and brilliant memory, said that season 3 will highlight more sweltering and more appealing singles. With considerably more heart-pulsating energy, the aggravation of love, and the members will be crudely changed by Single's Inferno. The singer and MC has also been an MC in the dating show from the Single’s Inferno makers called Nineteen to Twenty and there also he did a great job.

