Super Junior's 'Mr. Simple' reached THIS milestone on YouTube

It's time to celebrate as Super Junior reached another incredible milestone with their amazing music. On July 31 at around 10:30 KST (7:00 AM IST) the group reached their first 200 Million views on YouTube with their famous song 'Mr. Simple' which was released on August 4, 2011. The boy band took this opportunity to thank fans via their Twitter account.

Mr. Simple is a pop song that became very famous after its release thanks to its positive and energetic vibe and incredible performances by the members. The song has a catchy rhythm and a hook that stays with you long after you hear the song as well.

Here's the Music Video for 'Mr. Simple'.

Not only the music, but the lyrics of the song too are very empowering. The song talks to 'Mr. Simple', a term broadly representing youth that thinks there is nothing special about them and that their life isn't how they planned it to be. The boys request people to not go hard on themselves and take it slow, believe in destiny and what life has in store for them and stop worrying over small things.

Other famous songs by Super Junior that have over 100 Million views on YouTube include 'Bonamana', 'MAMACITA', 'Sorry Sorry' and 'No Other'.

Super Junior, also known by the names SJ and SuJu, debuted on 6 November 2005 under SM Entertainment as has been well known for their commendable contribution to the Kpop industry. The group has often put out catchy hooks, deep lyrics and amazing choreographies.



What do you think about 'Mr. Simple'? Let us know in the comments below.