Super Junior’s One More Time (Otra Vez) racks up 100 million views; becomes group’s 7th music video to achieve feat

Super Junior, the trailblazer of K-pop, continues to soar high even after 19 years after their debut. The group is often dubbed the ‘Hallyu star’, who significantly contributed to the globalization of K-pop music. Their latest achievements prove the band’s influence is still strong.

Super Junior’s music video for One More Time (Otra Vez) brings them their 7th 100 million views

According to an update on June 10, around 10:22 a.m. KST (6:52 a.m. IST), Super Junior’s music video for their popular track One More Time (Otra Vez) x Reik surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. Released on October 8, 2018, the music video achieved the feat within five years and eight months.

With this, the ten-piece group amassed their 7th 100 million music video views. Previously, chartbusters like Mr. Simple, SORRY SORRY, Bonamana, MAMACITA, No Other, and Lo Siento, all have hit the impressive view count in their music videos.

On this day, Super Junior’s official X (Twitter) account shared the good news with the fans, thanking E.L.F. (their fanbase name) for making it possible.

More about Super Junior’s hit track One More Time (Otra Vez)

One More Time (Otra Vez) is the title track for Super Junior’s special mini album of the same name, released in 2018. This song is a collaboration between the K-pop group and Mexican pop-rock band Reik. The bilingual song characterized by K-pop and Latin Pop added to its global appeal.

The blended track’s message is clear. It talks about a kind of love that is worth holding on to and it takes just ‘one more time’ to make things right.

Super Junior is known for producing chart-toppers combining K-pop and Latin music, as their other popular track Lo Siento also transcends cultural and language barriers. One More Time is no exception, with the group’s catchy sentimental beats paired up with Reik’s romantic ballad creating something magical that goes down the history of best collaborations.

On this special day, let’s rewatch Super Junior’s music video for One More Time:

More about Super Junior

Super Junior is a K-pop pioneer formed by SM Entertainment. In 2005, the group debuted with 13 members. However after the three of them parted ways in 2015, the group continued to reign over the industry as a dectet.

