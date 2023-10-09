Super Junior's Ryeowook joins Instagram, follows his girlfriend Ari and fellow group members

Super Junior’s Ryeowook has officially debuted on Instagram with his personal account. On October 9, the K-pop idol excitedly took to his X (Formerly Twitter) handle to inform fans about his recent update. While stating the news, he playfully remarked about doing so nearly a decade later after everyone else. In September 2021, Ryeowook launched his official Twitter handle and shared a photo of himself in front of a lake, he carried on the tradition on Instagram by sharing an adorable selfie. Check out for details.

Super Junior's Ryeowook debuts on Instagram with a personal account

Sharing his Instagram whereabouts with his fans he took to his X handle and said "It appears that I began a decade behind everyone else. You, ELFs, have been patient for quite a while. The Cosmic singer greeted his fans with an adorable selfie on the newly launched Instagram account. He added a second post captioned “Hanging out with the athletes”. After a few moments, he added yet another selfie to the story section.

Super Junior's Ryeowook joins Instagram, follows his girlfriend and fellow group member

After his much-awaited debut on the social media platform, Ryeowook started following many familiar faces in the world of K-pop and Super Junior. The list includes members' personal accounts and the group’s official handle. Additionally, he also started following SM Entertainment’s fellow artists. The list includes artists like BoA, Bada, TVXQ, and so on. But, fans are in awe, after the K-pop idol followed both main and sub-account of his girlfriend Ari. Ari whose original name is Kim Sun Young is a former TAHITI member. The couple confirmed their rumored relationship in 2020 and have since been openly dating each other.

Super Junior’s contract renewal and solo plans

Lee Soo Man, the founder of S.M. Entertainment, established the South Korean boy musical group Super Junior in 2005. The group originally had twelve members but through time, the lineup saw drastic changes. Currently, the members of the group are Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun. However, in July 2023, during the contract renewal process, it was revealed that Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun had left SM Entertainment, while the remaining members continued their contract renewal with the agency. Later the agency confirmed that Super Junior would remain intact despite the change and would continue its projects and future endeavours with the lineup of 10 members.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing hits Spotify milestone surpassing 100 million streams, fans aim for 1 billion