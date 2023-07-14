Super Junior's SM Entertainment contract renewal, Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun's solo plans; Details inside

SUPER JUNIOR's Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun have departed from SM Entertainment after 18 years. According to the agency's announcement, Super Junior went through the renewal process and the three members have decided to not continue with the agency. However, the rest of the members have signed with SM Entertainment, to fans' concerns and curiosity they revealed that Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun will still be a part of the group.

Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun left SM Entertainment

On July 14, South Korean media outlets reported that Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun of Super Junior have left SM Entertainment. The agency informed us that the three Super Junior members decided not to renew the contract and will continue their individual activities separately. But Super Junior's group activities and promotions will move forward strongly along with Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun under SM Entertainment. The remaining members Leeteuk, Kim Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Choi Siwon, and Ryeowook have all renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment.

Kyuhyun is joining Antenna?

Kyuhyun is reportedly in discussion with Antenna for future management of his individual activities. Antenna who is home to personalities like Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Hyo Ri, revealed on July 14 that Kyuhyun of Super Junior is planning to sign an exclusive contract with Antenna, the outcome seems to be favorable for both parties. However, they added that nothing has been confirmed yet. Kyuhyun debuted in 2006 a year later after Super Junior had been established and were promoting. He has decided to part ways with SM Entertainment after 17 years of working with the agency.

Donghae and Eunhyuk to set up a new agency?

Donghae and Eunhyuk debuted in Super Junior in 2005, the two idols are very known as the duo unit D&E. Donghae and Eunhyuk are best friends of the same age since their trainee days and have gone through many ups and downs together. It is expected that the two idols will set up their own agency called D&E Label which will help them channel their energy in the correct direction. Neither of the members has verified the news however fans are already anticipating this duo to move forward together.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Did BLACKPINK's Jennie join BTS' V for dinner with Tae Crew? Recent Instagram update fuels dating rumors