Super Junior's Yesung unveils Unfading Sense solo tour dates across Asia kickstarting Seoul leg in October

Super Junior's Yesung has announced the dates and cities for his upcoming solo tour celebrating the global success of Unfading Sense. On October 4, 2023, Yesung’s comeback album Unfading Sense marked the release of his 5th mini album. The album quickly attained critical and commercial success, ruling the iTunes rankings in many different countries. The performer of the hit track Devil is preparing for an Asian tour and is slated to perform in around 9 different regions in the course of October 2023 to January 2024. Check details.

Super Junior’s Yesung Brings Unfading Sense Tour to Asia

On October 13, Yesung’s official X handle (formely Twitter) released a poster unveiling the cities and dates the K-pop idol is scheduled to perform during his upcoming Unfading Sense solo tour. As per the listing, the tour will kickstart with the Seoul leg on 21-22 October. The next stop will be in Jakarta on November 10. The following order of the performance includes Taipei, Nagoya, Osaka, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Macao. The solo tour will wrap up its schedule in Macao on January 13, 2024. Nevertheless, fans will need to wait a bit more for the unveiling of ticketing information and booking sites, along with other important details.

Fans excitedly anticipate Yesung’s Asian tour

Soon after SM Entertainment rolled out the schedule for Yesung’s solo tour, fans took to their social media handle to express their excitement. Many thanked the K-pop idol for considering their city as the performance venue. On October 4, Yesung made an exciting comeback with his 5th mini album which included the lead track Scented Things. The indie pop song's lyrics describe how the emotions built on by experiences in life linger like lasting scents and never entirely go. The other tracks include Silhouette, Fornever, Butterfly, Slide Away, and Na (I am).

About Super Junior

Super Junior debuted in 2005 under Lee Soo Man, the founder of S.M. Entertainment. Initially, there were 12 members in the group. But, as time passed by, the lineup drastically changed. Currently, there are 10 members in the group. Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun. However, in July, 3 of its members Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Kyuhyun parted ways with SM Entertainment following contract expiration. The agency later confirmed that Super Junior will still go strong despite the departure of three members from the agency, as they will continue to be part of the band and contribute together for future endeavors.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's BORN PINK: Asia's top grossing female tour