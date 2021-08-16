Super Rookie group CRAVITY take on a futuristic and eccentric battle in the new teaser for ‘Gas Pedal’

CRAVITY is set to start a new storyline through their first full-length album ‘The Awakening: Written in the Stars’. The awaited album has finally dropped a teaser for the title track ‘Gas Pedal’, three days before the official album release and in true ‘CRAVITY’ fashion, the members are found trapped in a futuristic dimension and the tension of an upcoming battle runs through the teaser.

CRAVITY will release their first full-length album 'THE AWAKENING: Written in the Stars' through various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on August 19th, marking their comeback after 7 months. CRAVITY, which has garnered global attention, announced the release of their first full-length album 1 year and 4 months after their debut, and to keep the hype, various posters and themed photos have been released, creating anticipation and curiosity amongst the fans. With the release of all the concept photos, teasers, mood spoilers etc, the fans are curious about the entire album and the new concepts they will take on.

The title of this album, 'Gas Pedal', is a song that expresses the story of CRAVITY's unstoppable growth under the theme of 'Accelerator Pedal'. The groovy hip-hop beat and fast-paced bass riff make the song's theme stand out and give listeners intense energy. The music video also contains the meaning of 'The Awakening', the main theme of the regular album, and will show the members of CRAVITY feeling each other's existence and awakening. The sensuous visual beauty that melts sci-fi and cyberpunk elements adds to the fun of watching, while the addictive sound and overwhelming performance satisfy both the eyes and ears of K-pop fans.

