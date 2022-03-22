Super rookie group IVE answer the burning questions as ‘CUPID’ in ‘LOVE DIVE PROMOTION VIDEO’

IVE released a promotional video for the second single 'LOVE DIVE' on the official social media handles on the afternoon of March 21st. In the video, the background music with a heavy yet magnificent sound and the appearance of IVE standing in the background of the mansion caught the eye at once. The song will be out on April 5.

The six members showed off the lifelike visuals of Cupid, the god of love, with gorgeous and sophisticated styling, and at the end of the video, they appeared in school looks wearing a crown, exuding a unique aura that illuminates the darkness. In this promotional video, 'DEAR. CUPID’ Starting with the phrase ‘Cupid’, ‘Who is Cupid?’, ‘Why do you pick certain people? Six questions about Cupid appear, including 'Is there a standard?' and 'Lastly, how can I meet cupid?'

IVE's new single 'LOVE DIVE' is an album with a confident and unstoppable charm that encourages you to jump in whenever you have the courage to love. The group is in the midst of preparing to shine on stage like a runway with more upgraded visuals and performances.

IVE, who debuted in December 2021 with the aim of becoming the 'Best group in the music industry', showed the global influence of a trending rookie through their first single 'ELEVEN'. In addition to being ranked at the top of major domestic music sites, including 13 on music shows, it also proved the I've syndrome by sweeping various global charts from US Billboard to Spotify and YouTube Music.

IVE's second single 'LOVE DIVE' will be released through various online music sites at 2:30pm IST on April 5th.

ALSO READ: NCT Dream’s Mark, Jaemin and more adorn latest fashion in the colourful concept photos for ‘Glitch Mode’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the promotional video? Let us know in the comments below.