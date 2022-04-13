Super Rookie group IVE break yet another record on Spotify with latest comeback ‘LOVE DIVE’

On April 13, IVE surpassed over 11.1 million streams during the first week of release of ‘LOVE DIVE’ which got the biggest first week debut streams released by a K-Pop girl group in 2022 on Spotify, after ‘Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA)’ by BTS's Jungkook, ‘Maniac’ by Stray Kids, and BIGBANG's ‘Still Life’.

IVE entered the top real-time charts of major music sites such as Bugs, Genie, and Melon, and recorded good results by listing on charts such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Line Music, and QQ Music. is in progress In particular, the music video surpassed 50 million views on YouTube within a week of its release and achieved its own shortest record, demonstrating a terrifying momentum as a 'global super rookie'.

‘LOVE DIVE' is a song of the dark modern pop genre with an addictive chorus and percussion sound, which contains a confident and unstoppable message to jump in whenever you have the courage to love.

In other news, IVE recently achieved 100 million streams with debut song 'ELEVEN' on Spotify, the world's largest music platform. Also, on the 'Global Top 200' chart, with the new song 'LOVE DIVE', it rose 104 ranks in one day. IVE also achieved 4th place on Spotify's 'Viral Top 50' global chart and 1st place on Korean charts with her debut song 'Eleven', released on December 1, last year. On the 'Global Top 200' chart, after first entering at 185th, it continued to rise steadily and settled at 95th, and showed unstoppable momentum by occupying the first place in the Korean section.

ALSO READ: HallyuTunes: 5 K-artists you need to listen to if you love rock inspired music feat Dreamcatcher, B.A.P & more

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.