Super rookie group NewJeans gears up for awaited comeback in THIS month; ADOR briefly comments

Following the release of a pre-release song on July 7, a media outlet reported that NewJeans will release a new album. On May 23rd, ADOR under HYBE told the media outlet that the facts confirm that NewJeans is setting up another comeback. The release date has not been specified. As the representative girl group of HYBE, NewJeans stood tall when they debuted in July of last year. NewJeans became a major K-pop trend less than a year after their debut with hits like Ditto, Hype Boy, OMG and Attention. Particularly, 'Ditto' is demonstrating NewJeans' popularity by remaining at the top of the charts after approximately four months.

NewJeans’ achievement:

Moreover, NewJeans showed its worldwide power by being recorded in the '30 most influential individuals under 30 in Asia' list by Forbes, an American business magazine. NewJeans' melodies are hits each time they are delivered and are viewed as famous tunes of K-pop. Because of this, the new song from NewJeans is raising expectations. Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein are the five members of the girl group NewJeans and the group has always been cherished for extraordinary fantastic ideas and habit-forming tunes are moderately simple to pay attention to.

NewJeans’ activities:

On May 17, the song Part of Your World from the soundtrack to The Little Mermaid that NewJeans' Danielle, who was selected as Korea's Little Mermaid, sang, was made available on a number of websites. Along with singing To That Place, Danielle gave the Korean dub for Ariel. It is the theme song of Ariel, the main character of The Little Mermaid. It expresses Ariel's desire to expand her horizons and appreciate the human world at the same time. The music video featuring Danielle was uploaded to the Disney Music Korea VEVO YouTube channel concurrently with the release of the song. Likewise, the full rendition of the music video, which comprises Danielle singing with an emphasis on feelings and film scenes clearly catching the world under the ocean, is likewise expected to have an enduring impression.

