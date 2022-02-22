Super rookie group TREASURE breaks personal record in album sales with ‘THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE’

According to Hanteo Chart on February 21st, TREASURE's first mini-album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' topped the album category this week. There is one more day left until the final counting, but the Initial Chodong sales of this album (based on Hanteo Chart) also surpassed the current cumulative 240,000 copies.

Such achievements of TREASURE were expected. Previously, YG announced that TREASURE's three physical albums (photobook, digipak, kit version) sold over 700,000 copies in total. TREASURE's first mini-album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' topped the world-wide album chart by ranking first in 30 iTunes regions on the first day of its release on February 15th.

The title song 'JIKJIN' is gaining popularity by sweeping the No. 1 rankings on major local music sites such as Japan's Line Music Top 100, Rakuten Music, Apple Music, iTunes, AWA, and mu-mo. According to YG Entertainment (hereinafter referred to as YG) on the 21st, the music video for TREASURE's comeback title song 'JIKJIN' surpassed 30 million views on YouTube at 12:36 pm on the same day.

This is the fastest speed among all the music videos TREASURE has released so far, just 5 days and 18 hours after it was released. Compared to Treasure's 'BOY', which recently achieved 100 million views, the number of views over the same time period is three times more. The stage video of 'JIKJIN' released on February 20th also exceeded 2 million views, surpassing nearly half of the cumulative number of views of the music broadcast stage videos of the existing title songs in a day and a half after it was released.

