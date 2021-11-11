The superhero you choose will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

After wowing fans with their debut track Whistle, BLACKPINK alums achieved great successes. Since 2016 when they made their debut, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have released chart-topping hits like Lovesick Girls, How You Like That, Ice Cream and so many more. They’ve also collaborated with stars like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga, had a Netflix show and made history at Coachella.

While the powerhouses have just begun, they’re enormously talented. If you're wondering which BLACKPINK alum you're most like, scroll down and take the quiz below.

