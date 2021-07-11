Superior Shaman Ga Du Shim releases official teaser; Meet invincible duo Kim Sae Ron and Nam Da Reum

"Superior Shaman Ga Du Shim" teased viewers by releasing posters and teasers at once.

Approaching the broadcast of the first episode, Superior Shaman Ga Du Shim released its official poster and teaser to spoil the viewers. Starring Kim Sae Ron and Nam Da Reum, this drama is a fantasy mystery that would be interesting to follow. Superior Shaman Ga Du Shim will revolve around the high school students Ga Doo Shim and Na Woo Soo who become embroiled in a mysterious chain of events. The story will unfold as Ga Doo Shim transfers to a haunted high school wherein the student who achieves the lowest rank in class is cursed to commit suicide.

Kim Sae Ron will be playing the role of Ga Doo Shim. She's an 18-year-old high school student who is born to be a female shaman (mudang) to fight evil spirits. But instead of pursuing her fate, she just wants to live a normal life.

Nam Da Reum will play Na Woo Soo. He's the golden boy who is warm spirited, has excellent grades, and comes from a rich family. In a nutshell, a high school student who is not used to life's difficulties. He gains the ability to see evil after meeting Ga Du Shim.

Through their official SNS account, KakaoTV shared a poster showing Kim Sae Ron and Nam Da Reum standing in front of a school building. The post was captioned, "Facing the biggest crisis of life at the age of 18. We can fight evil spirits and keep our lives safe, right?"

In addition to the main poster, the SNS account released a teaser in which Kim Sae Ron and Nam Da Reum are depicted as an invincible duo wielding a self-assembled weapon. The cooperation of the two in warding off the dangers of evil spirits is increasing viewers' curiosity.

Not long ago, Superior Shaman Ga Du Shim finished filming. Both Kim Sae Ron and Nam Da Reum are said to be able to show qualified chemistry, though this is the first time the two of them are involved in a project.

KakaoTV original, Superior Shaman Ga Du Shim will be broadcast in 12 episodes. The drama which lasts 20 minutes each episode is scheduled to air on July 30 at 8 pm KST.

Credits :News1

