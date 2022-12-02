SuperM comeback, NCT Saudi, NCT Tokyo and more: SM Entertainment dives into a brand new plan

On December 1, SM Entertainment announced that they will establish a Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its regional expansion plan. SM plans to slowly expand its business from Singapore to new regions such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East. SM Entertainment’s founder Lee Soo Man mentioned the activities of SM singers during the activities. If there is an opportunity, there is an idea of ​​launching NCT Singapore, but it is unclear whether it will become a reality.

In addition, SuperM, which includes SHINee’s Taemin, EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, NCT’s Taeyong, Mark and Ten, etc. as an SM boy group union team, announced a comeback in early 2023, and that there are plans to create NCT Saudi Arabia, NCT Tokyo, etc.

About other NCT activities:

'Welcome to NCT Universe', which will be released on TVing, will be conducted in a way to experience 'everything about NCT' as reality content. NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan are leading the content together with 'SM Rookies (Shohei, Eunseok, Seunghan)'. Teabing said, "We plan to include various episodes full of tension, excitement, and tears from the adaptation period of 'SM Rookies', who are newcomers to reality." Welcome to NCT Universe will be first released in Japan, the Americas, and South America on December 16th. In Korea, a total of 10 episodes will be released, one episode per week from this day.

About SuperM:

SuperM is a South Korean supergroup formed in 2019 by SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group. The group consists of seven members from four SM Entertainment boy bands: Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV. The group debuted on October 4, 2019, with their self-titled EP, which entered the US Billboard 200 at number one, making SuperM the first Asian artist in history to top the chart with a debut release. Their debut single, Jopping, was among Billboard's Critics' Picks for the 25 Best K-pop Songs of 2019.

