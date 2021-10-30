Superman & Lois: Jenna Dewan to reprise her role as Lucy Lane in upcoming season

Jenna Dewan will return to the Arrowverse in 2022, reprising her role as Lucy Lane on Superman & Lois. Dewan made her debut in the character on Supergirl, which will finish later this month, but she will not appear in the final episodes of that show (barring any last-minute surprises). When Sam Lane, Lois and Lucy's father, was recast ahead of the series launch, fans questioned whether Lucy would ever appear on Superman & Lois.

However, the character was mentioned but never seen in the first season of the show. Interestingly, it looks like Jenna Dewan isn't done with the DC Comics universe yet, as the Hollywood Reporter revealed on Oct. 29 that the actress will reprise her Supergirl role for the second season of The CW's Superman & Lois. Dewan confirmed her new part on Superman & Lois by taking to her Instagram story and writing, "No one is more excited than me to be back playing Lucy."

Meanwhile, The first season of Superman & Lois, featuring Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, was released earlier this year. The program soon became a network smash, and it was revived for a second season after just one episode. The Greg Berlanti-produced show follows Clark and Lois as they return to the Kent family farm after losing their journalistic careers and Clark's mother's death. However, season two's precise release date has not been revealed, however it is likely to launch in 2022.

In other news, Dewan, who is presently a recurring character on ABC's detective drama The Rookie, will next feature as a judge on CBS' Come Dance With Me. The dance competition series was shot in Australia throughout the summer and will premiere in the first half of 2022. UTA, Management 360, and attorney Dave Feldman represent Dewan.

