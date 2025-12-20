Supermodel and Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Marries Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente in Secret Ceremony

Gisele Bündchen is married! 3 years after her divorce from American footballer Tom Brady, the popular model has decided to tie the knot with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. According to a report from Page Six, the two held a ceremony in Surfside, Florida. Marriage records acquired by PEOPLE shared that the event was held on December 3. The two have not yet commented on the updates, neither confirming nor denying them.

Gisele Bündchen gets married to Joaquim Valente in a private Florida ceremony

As per reports on December 19, it has been over a couple of weeks since the parents of a boy decided to take the next step in their relationship. As per TMZ, Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente held the event at their home in Florida instead of holding a big party or making it a public spectacle. A source revealed that they ‘tied the knot surrounded by a small group of friends and family at home.’ And despite previous reports of the wedding having happened last month, marriage records have revealed a December 3 date. The duo was reportedly issued their marriage certificate on December 1, following which they held the intimate ceremony, of which only their close friends and family were aware.

The groom is said to have been ‘thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together.” The two welcomed a child earlier this year, in February 2025. "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life, and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," an insider revealed to PEOPLE on their happy news.

Gisele Bündchen’s ex-husband and kids

The supermodel was previously married to NFL player Tom Brady. A power couple, the two decided to part ways after 13 years of being married by filing for divorce on October 28, 2022. They share son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente’s story

Their relationship began back in June 2023, despite the dating rumors running from November 2022. She initially denied being romantically involved with her trainer, but the two eventually developed a strong romance. He is said to have helped her during her split from Tom Brady by providing much-needed comfort.

