SUPERPOP 2023 Festival featuring NewJeans, CL, more CANCELED due to accident resulting in 9 worker injuries

Highly anticipated K-pop music festival known as SUPERPOP 2023 festival has been officially canceled. This was due to a stage accident which led to the injury of 9 workers at the venue in Gyeongi-do. K-pop artists like NewJeans, CL, Jessi, NMIXX, ITZY, and many more were supposed to perform at this festival. The festival has released an official statement confirming the cancellation of the event.

SUPERPOP 2023 canceled as 9 workers injured

An accident took place at the venue of the most awaited K-pop music festival which has left many netizens and fans in shock. According to a South Korean media outlet, on September 20, a structure collapsed in the park at Hanam-si in Gyeonggi-do. This was where the concert was supposed to be held. SUPERPOP 2023 was scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 23 to Sunday, September 24 was announced to be canceled due to an accident that caused injuries to 9 workers. The report said this collapse caused injuries to 9 out of 13 workers. One of the workers who was severely injured was reported to be unconscious and is yet to regain it. Fans from all over the world are sending their condolences to the workers who were installing the stage for their K-pop artists' performances. Many also raised the question if safety protocols were thoroughly followed or not.

SUPERPOP 2023 festival's statement

"To all those who were eagerly waiting for SUPERPOP2023, we would like to give our deepest apologies. An unexpected accident occurred during the installation of the stage. SUPERPOP, which was scheduled to be held on September 23rd (Sat) and 24th (Sun), has determined that it is impossible to proceed with the event as planned. We're giving our sincere apologies once again to the audience and everyone involved who had been waiting for this event for a long time. We are committed to taking measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again and to prevent any recurrence. SUPERPOP tickets will be fully refunded, and detailed refund procedures and times will be announced later. Please inquire through the SUPERPOP website's channel talk for any questions you may have. Sincerely, VOLUMEUNIT, Inc."

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Jessi and 2NE1's CL slay in black bodysuits; Who wore it better?