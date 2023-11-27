Superstar couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s son turns one; Here’s what we know about him

South Korean power couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin welcomed their first child on November 27, 2022. Today marks the first birthday of their baby boy.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin both are the reigning stars of the Korean entertainment world and watching the two together on-screen in Crash Landing on You was a delight for fans. The duo got hitched on March 31, 2022, at a private ceremony and a few months later, they shared the news with fans that they were expecting their first child. Even though the couple hasn’t revealed their son’s face, Son Ye Jin sometimes shares Instagram posts related to their child to treat the fans.

A snippet of the Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s adorable son

After giving birth, Son Ye Jin shared a monochromatic picture featuring her son’s feet and penned a beautiful note as she embraced motherhood. She expressed her gratitude to all the caretakers, medical help, and family members for helping her throughout the pregnancy phase.

Son Ye Jin shared another glimpse of her child in July 2023 as she posted a collage of her baby’s fist and her pet’s paw which had a striking resemblance. K-netizens couldn’t stop reacting to this lovable picture and appreciated the baby’s super cute moment.

The ‘A Moment of Remember’ actress Son Ye Jin usually keeps a low profile when it comes to her personal life, but she opened up about her experience of parenthood in a recent interview. Calling her firstborn a precious blessing and the light of her life, Son Ye Jin emphasized that after working for 20 years, she is currently enjoying time with her family and sharing moments with her child.

During the promotions of Confidential Assignment 2: International, actor Hyun Bin also spoke about being a father for the first time. With a smile on his face, he confessed that it is an indescribable feeling as he comes back home from work and reunites with his wife and son.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s relationship timeline

Before featuring in Crash Landing on You, the biggest Korean stars had shared the screen in the film The Negotiation back in 2018. Since fans were already shipping the two after watching the heartwarming K-drama, their excitement went on another level as they saw the professional partners turning into a real-life couple. Son Ye Jin confirmed her relationship with Hyun Bin in January 2021, followed by their wedding announcement in March 2022. After their wedding pictures were released, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages and fans went gaga over the beauty of the couple.

