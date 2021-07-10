The Supremacy of Gong Yoo: Celebrating Hallyu star Gong Yoo's journey on his birthday

It's Gong Yoo's birthday and what better way to celebrate than to chart his incredible journey so far!

Happy Birthday, Gong Yoo! The Hallyu star turns 42 years old (43 in Korean age). Did you know that Gong Yoo's birth name is Gong Ji Cheol? Yes, that's right, Gong Yoo's stage name is the combination of his parents' last names - Gong from his father's side and Yoo from his mother's side. The actor was born in Busan and is a descendant of the Chinese philosopher Confucius, and was part of the 79th generation among Confucius's descendants originated from the Gokbu Gong clan!

This year isn't just special because of Gong Yoo's birthday, but it also marks his 20 years in showbiz. Gong Yoo graduated from Kyung Hee University with a B.A. degree in theatre and shortly after, he debuted as an actor in the TV series School 4 in 2001. In a career spanning two decades, he has dabbled in various genres and showcased his phenomenal talent as an exceptional actor and performer. Today on his birthday, we document some amazing milestones in his brilliant journey so far.

1. Hello My Teacher

Gong Yoo landed his first lead role as Park Tae In in SBS' Hello My Teacher opposite Gong Hyo Jin! Gong Yoo played the bratty yet lonely boy, Park Tae In, known to be a 'king' amongst his school friends. He is essentially a troublemaker and does his best to get Gong Hyo Jin's Na Bo Ri get kicked out of school, only to eventually fall for her. First lead roles are always memorable and we are glad that Hello My Teacher introduced us to 'in the making' Gong Yoo.

2. Coffee Prince

Gong Yoo's breakout role which landed him on every producer and female fan's wishlist! A charming and delightful gender-swap drama, Gong Yoo was incredible as the rich heir Choi Han Kyul, who must grow out of his cocooned lifestyle and win the trust of his grandmother and his lover. Gong Yoo's sincere performance earned him a lot of accolades!

3. Silenced

The 2011 film based on the book, The Crucible by Gong Ji Young starred Gong Yoo and Jung Yu Mi in lead roles! The film is an adaptation of the book based on real-life events, where young students suffering from hearing impairment were victims of assault at the hands of the school's faculty members. Gong Yoo's performance as Kang In Ho is both inspiring and sincere as he attempts to bring justice to the innocent victims.

4. The Age Of Shadows

The year 2016 was certainly Gong Yoo's year! The talented actor starred in the period-action thriller film, The Age Of Shadows also known as Emissary. The film stars two powerhouse performers Gong Yoo and Song Kang Ho and was selected as the South Korean entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards.

5. Train To Busan

You didn't think we forgot this iconic film now, did you? Gong Yoo plays Seo Seok Woo, a fund manager who is estranged from his wife. He encounters a violent zombie attack on his way to Busan and must do everything to save his daughter's life against the blood-thirsty creatures. Gong Yoo's performance is heartbreakingly profound and matches well with the underlined dark reality portrayed in the film.

6. The Guardian: Lonely and Great God

We saved the best and our favourite for the last! Close your eyes and imagine this, EXO's Chanyeol and Punch's hypnotizing vocals and the concurrent scene where Kim Shin and Ji Eun Tak's eyes meet in the heavy downpour! Yes, The Guardian: Lonely and Great God or Goblin as fans like to call it is a fan-favourite. Over the years, it has acquired the status of being a 'cult classic' for being a fantastic drama with a gripping storyline and riddled with beautiful romance. Our favourite Gong Yoo performance without a doubt!

Once again, Happy Birthday Gong Yoo!

