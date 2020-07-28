Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s characters from Dil Bechara get an artistic twist by a fan; See Pic

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s film Dil Bechara released on Disney Plus Hotstar last week. Now, Sanjana took to social media to share the art work of an artist who created a caricature of Kizie and Manny from Dil Bechara.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi released last week and it left everyone emotional. The Hindi adaptation of John Green’s book The Fault In Our Stars, stars Sushant as Manny and Sanjana as Kizie. The adorable and heartwarming story of Dil Bechara’s Manny and Kizie won everyone’s hearts and Sanjana has been getting praise for her performance. Even late Sushant’s performance left fans emotional as they loved every bit of it.

Recently, Sanjana took to social media to share a cute art work by a fan named Dheeraj Bangar who gave a cute twist to Kizie and Manny. In the cute photo that Sanjana shared, Sushant’s character Manny and her character Kizie were caricaturized by the artist in the most adorable way. Manny aka Sushant was seen standing next to Kizie aka Sanjana and each detail of their costumes was nailed to perfection. Seeing the cute artwork, Sanjana also was left emotional.

She shared the same with her fans and remembered the Dil Bechara shoot days with Sushant. Ahead of the release of the film, Sanjana had penned a sweet note remembering Sushant and how he was with her during the shoot of the film. She even shared her most favourite moment on the sets a day back in the form of a photo where late Sushant was seen resting his head on her shoulder. Dil Bechara’s act of Sushant remains etched forever in the hearts of fans. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Here is Sushant and Sanjana’s artwork by a fan:

Credits :Instagram

