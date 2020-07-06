  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara trailer rakes in 1 MILLION likes within just two hours

As soon as the trailer of Dil Bechara dropped at around 4 PM, fans flooded social media and showed their love to Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film.
4272 reads Mumbai Updated: July 6, 2020 06:56 pm
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Sanjana Sanghi,Dil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara trailer rakes in 1 MILLION likes within just two hours
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi took netizens and fans on an emotional roller coaster ride on Monday as the trailer of their film Dil Bechara released. The film is Sushant's last movie as the actor tragically cut short his life on 14 June at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Just a few days ago, makers of Dil Bechara had announced that the film will be getting a digital release. The news definitely left thousands of his fans disappointed as they rallied for the actor's last film to be released in theatres and on the big screen. However, despite that, Sushant's fans are going all out to show their love for the film.

On Monday, as soon as Fox Star Hindi dropped the trailer of Dil Bechara at around 4 PM, fans flooded social media. Not to forget, that the hashtag Dil Bechara Trailer was already trending on Twitter all afternoon. Minutes within its release, die-hard fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts as several wrote about tearing up while watching the trailer.   

While it may not be a surprise, but Sushant's last film trailer raked in more than one million likes within just the first two hours. By 6 PM, the number was 1 million. Whereas, at the time of writing this, the number of likes had climbed up to 1.3 million likes with over four lakh views. 

Check it out below: 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement