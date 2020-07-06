Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara trailer rakes in 1 MILLION likes within just two hours

As soon as the trailer of Dil Bechara dropped at around 4 PM, fans flooded social media and showed their love to Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi took netizens and fans on an emotional roller coaster ride on Monday as the trailer of their film Dil Bechara released. The film is Sushant's last movie as the actor tragically cut short his life on 14 June at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Just a few days ago, makers of Dil Bechara had announced that the film will be getting a digital release. The news definitely left thousands of his fans disappointed as they rallied for the actor's last film to be released in theatres and on the big screen. However, despite that, Sushant's fans are going all out to show their love for the film.

On Monday, as soon as Fox Star Hindi dropped the trailer of Dil Bechara at around 4 PM, fans flooded social media. Not to forget, that the hashtag Dil Bechara Trailer was already trending on Twitter all afternoon. Minutes within its release, die-hard fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts as several wrote about tearing up while watching the trailer.

While it may not be a surprise, but Sushant's last film trailer raked in more than one million likes within just the first two hours. By 6 PM, the number was 1 million. Whereas, at the time of writing this, the number of likes had climbed up to 1.3 million likes with over four lakh views.

Check it out below:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×