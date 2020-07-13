  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput dances with Dil Bechara’s Swastika in old video; Actor says ‘Keep dancing with the stars’

Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen with Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara. His co-star Swastika Mukherjee remembered him with a throwback video and it is bound to leave you emotional.
4778 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput dances with Dil Bechara’s Swastika in old video; Actor says ‘Keep dancing with the stars’Sushant Singh Rajput dances with Dil Bechara’s Swastika in old video; Actor says ‘Keep dancing with the stars’
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been a few weeks to the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends keep remembering him fondly with sweet memories. With his last film, Dil Bechara all set to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar, his co-stars from the film often recall the late actor with behind-the-scenes videos. Recently, Sushant’s co-star Swastika Mukherjee shared an old video of him dancing with her on social media and won the internet. Sushant’s Dil Bechara is the last movie that he shot before he passed away on June 14, 2020.

Taking to social media, Sushant’s co-star Swastika shared a throwback video in which we can see her dancing with the late actor. In the video, Sushant can be seen happily doing the waltz with his co-star from the film and having fun amid the shoot of the film. The late actor can be seen smiling widely as he lip syncs and sings the song while dancing with Swastika. Swastika remembered Sushant and the sweet moment with the video. She also shared that she will always remember him in this happy way. 

She shared the video and wrote, “HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-) I’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever.”

Here is the throwback video of Sushant dancing with Dil Bechara co-star:

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara’s title track featuring Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi has been trending on YouTube. Fans have been remembering the late actor by paying tributes to him on social media and promoting his film. Dil Bechara stars late Sushant and marks Sanjana’s acting debut while Mukesh Chhabra will be debuting as director. It is an official adaptation of the book The Fault In Our Stars. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. It will release on July 24, 2020 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Look lets be honest mumbai police knows the culprit, shekar kapoor knows and everyone in bollywood... It is simple google search you can find old statements few years when shekar said "aditya chopra told him he doesnt want to work with sushant.. Even tho he let go many movies for pani..many paid agents r throwing around theories to confuse real fans of sushant. First karan,salman,surooj,now dawood gang next It will be hrithik roshan. Aditya and ranveer destroyed sushant. Cbi should step in

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Bus karo !! Let him rest in peace. He was a restless soul. Audience didnt make him super star. His movies didnt make 400 crores. I have seen here many people posting nasty messages on his posts when he was alive. Stop this hypocrisy. You dudnt di justice ti his movies when he was alive. Now the guy killed himself. everybody going gaga over him. Such hypocrisy !!!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement