Sushant Singh Rajput dances with Dil Bechara’s Swastika in old video; Actor says ‘Keep dancing with the stars’
It has been a few weeks to the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends keep remembering him fondly with sweet memories. With his last film, Dil Bechara all set to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar, his co-stars from the film often recall the late actor with behind-the-scenes videos. Recently, Sushant’s co-star Swastika Mukherjee shared an old video of him dancing with her on social media and won the internet. Sushant’s Dil Bechara is the last movie that he shot before he passed away on June 14, 2020.
Taking to social media, Sushant’s co-star Swastika shared a throwback video in which we can see her dancing with the late actor. In the video, Sushant can be seen happily doing the waltz with his co-star from the film and having fun amid the shoot of the film. The late actor can be seen smiling widely as he lip syncs and sings the song while dancing with Swastika. Swastika remembered Sushant and the sweet moment with the video. She also shared that she will always remember him in this happy way.
She shared the video and wrote, “HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-) I’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever.”
Here is the throwback video of Sushant dancing with Dil Bechara co-star:
HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-) . . I’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever. . . #dilbechara #behindthescenes #momentstocherish #joyfultimes #aftershoot #sushantsinghrajput #shineon
Meanwhile, Dil Bechara’s title track featuring Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi has been trending on YouTube. Fans have been remembering the late actor by paying tributes to him on social media and promoting his film. Dil Bechara stars late Sushant and marks Sanjana’s acting debut while Mukesh Chhabra will be debuting as director. It is an official adaptation of the book The Fault In Our Stars. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. It will release on July 24, 2020 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.
Look lets be honest mumbai police knows the culprit, shekar kapoor knows and everyone in bollywood... It is simple google search you can find old statements few years when shekar said "aditya chopra told him he doesnt want to work with sushant.. Even tho he let go many movies for pani..many paid agents r throwing around theories to confuse real fans of sushant. First karan,salman,surooj,now dawood gang next It will be hrithik roshan. Aditya and ranveer destroyed sushant. Cbi should step in
Bus karo !! Let him rest in peace. He was a restless soul. Audience didnt make him super star. His movies didnt make 400 crores. I have seen here many people posting nasty messages on his posts when he was alive. Stop this hypocrisy. You dudnt di justice ti his movies when he was alive. Now the guy killed himself. everybody going gaga over him. Such hypocrisy !!!