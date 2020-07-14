  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput: Former NBA player Reggie Miller REACTS to late actor wearing his jersey in Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara, co-starring debutante Sanjana Sanghi, will hit the screens on July 24, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput: Former NBA player Reggie Miller REACTS to late actor wearing his jersey in Dil BecharaSushant Singh Rajput: Former NBA player Reggie Miller REACTS to late actor wearing his jersey in Dil Bechara
Today, (14th July, 2020) it has been a month to Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, and today morning, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande took to social media to post a photo of a candle that she lit in memory of the late actor. Also, Sushant’s alleged girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, took to social media to post a photo with Sushant remembering him for making her believe in love. Now prior to Sushant’s demise, he was seen in Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore and his last film- Dil Bechara, will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020, and a few days back, the makers of the film released the first song of the film and in the title song of the film, as we can tell, Sushant is seen wearing the jersey of former professional basketball player Reggie Miller.

And now, the basketball player, himself, has reacted to Sushant sporting his jersey in the song. That's right! Although at first, Reggie funnily commented that the actor had "stolen his moves". However, when he learnt about Sushant’s demise, Reggie added another comment saying, “His memory and these moves will live on. Gone but not forgotten…” For all those who don’t know, Reggie is an American former professional basketball player and he played for the Indiana Pacers for 18 years, and he retired in 2006. 

Talking about Dil Bechara, the film will see Sushant romance debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and Mukesh Chhabra is making his directorial debut with the film.

