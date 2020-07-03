Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother in law’s Nepometer rates Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 as highly nepotistic

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise sparked off the debate of nepotism in Bollywood. Now, his brother-in-law’s Nepometer rated Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to be highly nepotistic and called for a boycott of Bollywood.

It has been over 2 weeks since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor have been paying tributes to him on social media. Amid this, his brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti announced the launch of Nepometer to rate films and other projects on the basis of how nepotistic the team working on it is. The first film to get rated is Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2. Alia Bhatt recently announced the release of Sadak 2 on OTT platform. The film is helmed by her father Mahesh Bhatt.

Taking to Twitter, the Nepometer handle wrote, “#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood .” Further they asked in the comments to fans about watching the film or not. Many netizens commented and called for boycotting the film. The nepometer also gave out the basis on which they gave the rating to Alia’s film.

Along with the poster, they shared that it is helmed, produced & written by Mahesh Bhatt, whose father was also a director in Bollywood. Furthermore, it stated that the film stars Alia, who is Mahesh Bhatt's daughter. It also mentioned that Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur also had family members in Bollywood and hence, rated Sadak 2 extremely high on the nepotism meter. It also mentioned that Gulshan Grover was the only member who made his name on his own.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law’s Nepometer’s rating of Sadak 2:

#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood

Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments pic.twitter.com/LqZFhE6bk8 — nepometer (@nepometer) July 2, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise left everyone in shock and amid the same, debate over nepotism heated up. Actors like Kangana Ranaut questioned award shows for snubbing Sushant's films and handing awards to Gully Boy. Since then, netizens have been slamming several celebs like Alia, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and others. Meanwhile, Alia's film, Sadak 2 will release on Disney Plus Hotstar in the coming months. Recently, the poster was launched.

