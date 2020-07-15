Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co star Sahil Vaid’s note for the late actor will melt your heart

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara co-starring debutante Sanjana Sanghi will release digitally on July 24, 2020

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, the makers of his last film- Dil Bechara, announced that the film will witness a digital release, and soon after the trailer was dropped online, while previously, the trailer had broken the record for the most-liked video in 24 hours of release and now, the trailer of Di Bechara has broken another record and that of being viewed over 70 million times in less than 10 days.

That said, yesterday, Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon and Ankita Lokhande took to social media to remember the late actor on his first month death anniversary, and amidst a host of notes, Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star, Sahid Vaid, too, took to Instagram to share a still of the late actor from the film and alongside the photo, Sahil wrote, “Dost!! Tujhe miss bhi main karun, main sms bhi karna chahun…”

Also, director of Dil Bechara, and casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, too took to social media to remember Sushant as he shares a series of stills from the film as she wrote that it’s been a month to his demise and sadly, he won’t ever get a call from Sushant now. Talking about Dil Bechara, the film is an adaptation of The Fault in our Stars, and the film will be made available, free of cost on July 24, to both subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming service.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ When Sushant Singh Rajput was asked by a fan to not die too soon and actor’s reply will leave you teary eyed

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×